1999 Golden Globes: Fashion flashback

Partyin' like it's 1999! Twenty years ago, the Golden Globe Awards red carpet was filled with plenty of sparkle and shine. Ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes on Jan. 6, we're heading back in time to check out all the fashion. First up, "Shakespeare in Love" star Gwyneth Paltrow! She might have taken home the award for best actress in a musical or comedy that year, but she certainly didn't win top honors with her style game in this snooze-worthy black top and matching cardigan with a wrinkly, iridescent skirt. Next up? A look at her date that night...

