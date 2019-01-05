Party Pics

2019 Golden Globe pre-parties

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for W Magazine 1 / 47

Nicole Kidman attends W Magazine's celebration of its Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Giorgio Armani Beauty and Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Champagne at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Jan. 4, 2019.

Up NextVile Globes Style
Donato Sardella / Getty Images for W Magazine 1 / 47

Nicole Kidman attends W Magazine's celebration of its Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Giorgio Armani Beauty and Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Champagne at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Jan. 4, 2019.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries