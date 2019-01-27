Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 SAG Awards

Voted upon by their peers, it's easy to understand why actors consider winning a SAG Award a major honor. And while we here at Wonderwall.com love seeing who takes home top honors, critiquing the fashion is the most fun part of the night for us! So who's taking home best dressed and who's receiving a fashion citation? We'll start with the biggest fashion disappointment of the night, which came from the usually impeccably dressed Lupita Nyong'o. We're not quite sure what to make of her Vera Wang selection -- which was half spaghetti-strapped, off-the-shoulder, bustier-inspired jacket and half completely sheer, geometrical-design-studded skirt. The one thing we do know? It's a miss. Keep reading to see who fared better and who's joining Lupita on the worst dressed list...

