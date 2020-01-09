2000 SAG Awards fashion flashback

On Jan. 19, 2020, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. In anticipation of the big night, Wonderwall.com is time traveling to the year 2000 to see what the biggest celebrities of the millennium were wearing on the red carpet at the show 20 years ago... starting with Sarah Jessica Parker. SJP, who was nominated for her work on "Sex and the City," wore this gorgeous off-the-shoulder gray suit from Vivienne Westwood. We love all the detail in this look, including the buttoned sleeves, ribbed bodice, red flower embellishment and front-slit trousers. Keep reading to see more looks from the Sixth Annual SAG Awards...

RELATED: 1995 SAG Awards fashion flashback