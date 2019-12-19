Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are 'focusing on family' after costar incident, plus more news

Justin Timberlake returns to Los Angeles and Jessica Biel to focus on family

Justin Timberlake is reportedly back home in Los Angeles with Jessica Biel and their son, Silas, after his work on the set of the film "Palmer" was mired in controversy due to photos showing Justin holding hands with his costar, Alisha Wainwright and Alisha resting a hand on his knee. A Justin source tells E! News the couple is "moving on" and "putting it all aside and focusing on their future together as a family." Justin and his rep have maintained "nothing happened" between Justin and Alisha when they filming in New Orleans. Jessica, meanwhile, returned to social media after Justin apologized publicly for what he called a "strong lapse in judgment." He recently shared a photo from a recording studio, which he captioned, "back at it." According to E!, Justin, Jessica and Silas will spend Christmas together.

Keep reading for the latest on Fergie and Josh Duhamel's custody plan ...

RELATED: Long-lasting celebrity couples