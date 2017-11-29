Celebrities who've used a surrogate

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West long spoke openly about wanting a third child. But during her pregnancies with kids North and Saint, Kim suffered from placenta accreta, a dangerous condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth. Doctors told her that she risked death if she had another baby. So the duo turned to a surrogate, who's expected to give birth to Kimye's third child, a daughter, this winter. Keep reading to see more stars who've welcomed children via a surrogate.

