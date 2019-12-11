Talk about missing the moment!

While speaking to Seth Meyers on "Watch What Happens Live," Andy Cohen revealed that his 10-month-old son, Benjamin, said his first word on Tuesday, but the proud dad missed it!

"My son said dada today for the first time," Andy said, noting that he unfortunately didn't utter the word to him. "He said it about me. I closed the door to leave and he goes, 'Dada.' So, I didn't hear it."

Clearly, Andy is having the time of his life being a father.

Instagram

Last month he posted a video of himself feeding his son at the airport, grinning the entire time.

"I'm the dad at the airport feeding his son at the gate on the day before Thanksgiving! That's who I am. That's who I've become. This is different," he said.

Throughout the year he's shared many images with Ben.

While speaking to the website Muse about fatherhood earlier this year, Andy said, "It's just anchored me. It's a joy. I feel like he's a bit of a ticking time bomb because he's about to start crawling and walking. So, I'm waiting for that."

Coincidentally, he mentioned that traveling will be more difficult when Ben starts talking.

"When I have to leave town, it's usually for, like, a day and a half," he said. "And I know when he starts talking it's going to be harder and harder to leave him."

Well Andy, now what!