Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are 'still united' after hand-holding incident, plus more news

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake remain 'united' amid reports Jessica encouraged Justin to apologize publicly

Both People and Us Weekly are reporting Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are "still united" after Justin was photographed holding hands with his "Palmer" costar Alisha Wainwright on a balcony in New Orleans during an evening out with other members of the cast and crew last month. The sentiment echoes much of what's been said since Justin issued a public apology for his behavior, saying he drank too much and made a bad judgment call. While People's source acknowledged Justin was intoxicated, the insider reaffirmed, "Jessica believes he didn't cheat on her," saying, the actress would "never break up her family over something like this." The Us source, meanwhile, claims, "Jessica encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability." Both Justin and Alisha's rep have said nothing happened between the two beyond what was pictured, which also included a shot of Alisha resting a hand on her costar's knee. Jessica has remained quiet on the matter and continues to wear her wedding ring, according to Us.

