Emma Stone is engaged, plus more celeb love life news for early December 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early December 2019, starting with this Oscar-winning actress... Emma Stone's boyfriend of about two and a half years, Dave McCary, took to Instagram on Dec. 4 to announce that they're engaged. The "Saturday Night Live" writer-director shared a smiley selfie with the "La La Land" star holding up her hand to show off her new engagement ring. He captioned the sweet shot with the double-hearts emoji. It's unclear when exactly he popped the question. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

