After Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day, they only used three words between them to announce the news. "Full bloom," Katy wrote alongside a photo of the couple that showed off her flower-shaped engagement ring. Sharing the same photo, Orlando wrote, "Lifetimes."

It turns out much more detail went into planning the proposal. According to E! News, Katy counts Valentine's Day as one of her favorite holidays. With the pressure on, Orlando arranged for a full evening of celebratory surprises, the website reports.

"The proposal was a complete surprise," said one source. "They have discussed getting engaged but Katy did not think it was going to happen so soon. Orlando proposed to Katy in private just the two of them after their Valentine's Day dinner celebration."

Once she said "yes," Orlando took Katy to a surprise party in a private, downtown Los Angeles penthouse, where about 30 of the singer's closest pals were waiting to toast the two.

E! reports Katy's friends were asked to ensure the news remained under wraps as they waited for the pair while surrounded by red roses and wearing red sweatshirts the host had given out to guests that said "OK" on them.

"Everyone in the room cheered for them as they walked in and they had a champagne toast," said the source, who added that the singer's parents were there and looked "very excited and happy for" Katy and Orlando. "There were tears of happiness from Katy and she had a huge smile on her face the entire night."

Back in January 2016, Katy and Orlando sparked romance rumors after getting flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Since then, they've taken time off from their relationship but were clearly back together again by 2018.

Though they've tried to keep their relationship private, both parties have gushed about each other and even hinted that a future marriage could be a possibility.

"I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things," Katy recently said in an interview with Paper Magazine. "I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."

That may mean continuing to revamp her perspective on marriage.

"Katy is over the moon and so excited," said E!'s source "She has always said that Orlando's love for her was different than anything she has felt before."