Katy Perry's net worth may have increased by several million dollars overnight thanks to that massive engagement ring she's now rocking.

The bauble — a floral ring which includes a pink gem and eight petal-like diamonds set in yellow gold — is estimated to be worth $5 million to $6 million.

Then again, it could be worth a few hundred thousand.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The discrepancy is based around the pink gem in the middle of the ring — if the stone is a ruby, the value of the ring would be in the $300,000 to $500,000 range, a jeweler tells Us Weekly. However, if the stone is a diamond, that's some multimillion dollar bling.

An expert at online jeweler JamesAllen.com speculated that ring would be worth $6 million if it's the real deal.

Josh Marion, a 20-year diamond expert from online jeweler Ritani, told Us Weekly. "This one-of-a-kind ruby or a vivid pink ring appears to be approximately two carats and is surrounded by eight half-carat diamonds that accentuate this precious gem."

He added, "I would insure this ring for at least a half a million dollars, if it's truly a ruby. If it's a vivid pink diamond, it would be worth around $5 million."

Both Katy and Orlando showed off the ring on Instagram after they got engaged on Valentine's Day.

"Full bloom," Katy captioned a close up of she and new fiancé. Orlando shared the same image, writing, "Lifetimes."

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

A different jeweler, Andrew Brown of WP Diamonds, told E! News, "Katy's unbelievable engagement ring from Orlando Bloom would retail in the range of $5 million. What looks to be a 4-carat fancy vivid pink oval shaped diamond arranged with eight white diamonds around it to assemble a flower 'in bloom' - this ring is truly one-of-a-kind and wildly valuable."