Claire Foy is proving to be a supportive friend for Matt Smith.

Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

The pair played young Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the first two seasons of "The Crown," and have maintained a very close friendship since. Now insiders say she's supporting him on the heels of a possible breakup with "Downton Abbey" actress Lily James.

Matt and Lily had been dating for five years, but have not been seen together in months, prompting many to suspect that they have split. She also did not attend Matt's 37th birthday celebration in October.

The Daily Mail reports that Claire and Matt have been recently spending time together near their homes in North London. The two also appeared on stage together during a three-week run of the production Lungs at the Old Vic in London. Because of the play, the actors were required to spend an extensive amount of time together in rehearsals, as well.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Claire and Matt were also seem hamming it up at the Lungs opening night afterparty. In addition, they've been spotted looking "relaxed and happy in each other's company" while walking the streets of London, The Daily Mail says.

Lily, meanwhile has been enjoying a vacation in South Africa.

She has previously said she would never address her romance with Matt.

"If you've never said anything, there are no soundbites to haunt you when you're crying into a box of Kleenex after it all goes wrong," she previously said.

Claire split with husband Stephen Campbell Moore in 2018. They share daughter Ivy-Rose.