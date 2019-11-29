It looks like the rumored romance between Zendaya and her "Euphoria" costar Jacob Elordi is getting more serious.

FilmMagic

The actors both spent Thanksgiving in Jacob's native Australia, where they made separate appearances at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday, Nov. 28, in Sydney.

And although they were not photographed together at the event, they reportedly spent much of the day together prior to the awards ceremony.

According to Us Weekly, fans shared photos on social media that showed the two enjoying one another's company as they strolled around Sydney together. At least one pic also featured Jacob, 22, and Zendaya, 23, with Jacob's parents, John and Melissa Elordi.

Another fan shared a TikTok video of Zendaya and Jacob on the same train together.

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

That evening, Zendaya was honored with GQ Australia's Woman of the Year award. In her speech, the star certainly sounded like someone experiencing new love when she urged the audience open themselves up to the positivity all around them, explaining how she now tries to remind herself to appreciate her own joy more than she did before.

"Sometimes I work so much it can take over my life and I forget to be present in these kinds of moments where you can look around the room and just take it in, you know? And just be happy, and just be alive for a second," she said. "... Please, everyone, take a look around at just how beautiful everything is," she added.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix

Rumors about the two started back in August when they were spotted vacationing together in Athens, Greece. At the time, an onlooker reported to Us that the possible couple looked "cozy" and were acting "flirty" as they walked around together.