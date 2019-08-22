Dwayne Johnson married longtime love Lauren Hashian, plus more celeb love life news for mid-August 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2019, starting with our favorite former wrestler... Dwayne Johnson and longtime love Lauren Hashian -- the mother of his two youngest daughters, Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1 -- tied the knot in Hawaii on Aug. 18, the wrestler-actor revealed on Instagram. "We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)," he captioned a slideshow of two photos of himself and his bride on their wedding day. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

