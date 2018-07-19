Former "Dukes of Hazard" star John Schneider is asking a judge to send him to jail in order to avoid paying his ex-wife spousal support.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

The Blast obtained a letter that the actor sent to Judge Mark Epstein. In it, John begs the judge to remove a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail, and asks His Honor to lock him up. He states that he is more than willing to accept punishment for his actions.

The former Bo Duke of "The Dukes of Hazzard" further admitted that with "regret and embarrassment" he can't complete the conditions ordered by the court.

By year's end, John was "required to file his tax returns for 2014-2016, obtain all his financial documents and pay his ex-wife half of all his income," The Blast reported. He added that he's in dire financial shape after taking out loans and claimed his career went sideways "earlier than ever anticipated."

On June 11, a judge sentenced John to spend three days behind bars for failing to pay spousal support, but he served about five hours due to overcrowding. He reportedly owes more than $150K in delinquent alimony to his estranged wife, Elly Castle.

Back in early February, a judge ordered him to pay up by mid-March, but he failed to meet the deadline.

CBS / Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

After being released from jail, he told Fox News, "Going to jail was nothing like I ever imagined it was going to be. First of all, I was given no preferential treatment at all except they didn't detain me with the general population. I was arrested, I was searched, I was handcuffed, I had my wallet and my phone and they took my belt and shoelaces and it was put into a plastic bag. It was totally life-changing."

He later told Fox News that his acting career took a hit because of his political beliefs.

"I do think there's a bias against conservatives, Republicans, in Hollywood, but I think if you let that alter how you are, then I question how you are," he said. "If you believe it, speak it, live it."