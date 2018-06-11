On June 11, a judge sentenced John Schneider to spend three days behind bars for failing to pay spousal support, TMZ reports.

The erstwhile Bo Duke of "The Dukes of Hazzard" owes more than $150K in delinquent alimony to his estranged wife, Elly Castle.

Back in early February, a judge ordered him to pay up by mid-March, but he failed to meet the deadline.

At the time, the judge reportedly told him to transfer his property to Elly, who's also known as Elvira Schneider, and to resolve tax liens against the property.

"I'm sorry, embarrassed and humiliated to be in this financial situation," the "Smallville" alum previously said.

Elly, meanwhile, accused her husband in legal docs of "squandering a large portion of his income via investment in his hobby of making low-budget, poorly produced film and television."

Ouch!

Now he'll have to spend three days in a L.A. County jail and complete 240 hours of community service.

According to TMZ, the actor could land behind bars as soon as Tuesday, June 12.

In September 2016, John was ordered to pay $18,911 to his former missus. She'd previously requested $31K a month.

Elly filed for divorce back in late 2014. She and the TV star tied the knot in July 1993. They have two adult children.