Say hello to the new Nicki Minaj… or rather, Nicki Petty.

On Friday, the rapper changed her Twitter name to "Mrs. Petty," which implies that she married her beau Kenneth "Zoo" Petty.

The online name change only adds to the speculation that Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot.

Nicki and and Kenneth got a marriage license in Beverly Hills last month, meaning they had 90 days to officially get hitched. There was speculation that the duo married just a few days after getting the marriage license, but that hasn't been confirmed.

During the Aug. 12 episode of her "Queen Radio" show, Nicki explained that in recent months, she and Kenneth have applied for a marriage license two times -- after their first one expired, they got a new one last month.

"We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again," she explained on her Beats 1 show, as reported by People magazine and Us Weekly. "From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days."

TMZ said Nicki's real name will change to Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty when she's a married woman.

Nicki and Kenneth have known each other since they were teens. In late 2018 she confirmed the two were dating, but that proved to be very controversial, as he's a registered sex offender in New York.

Nicki has defended him, writing on Instagram of his sexual assault conviction, "He was 15, she was 16 ... in a relationship."

Also, in 2006 Kenneth pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

He was released from prison in 2013.