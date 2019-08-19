It's finally happening!

After multiple rounds of save-the-dates were sent out only for all of the celebrations to be postponed, TMZ reports, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are finally ready to throw a formal wedding celebration and party for their nearest and dearest.

@haileybieber / Instagram

According to TMZ's sources, the couple are actively planning an event that will take place in September -- the same month they eloped at a New York City courthouse in 2018. That casual but legal ceremony took place last Sept. 13 -- reportedly without a prenup in place -- barely three months after the pop star and the model rekindled their previously on-off romance, and just two months after the Biebs proposed in the Bahamas.

Though the pair haven't nailed down an exact date yet, TMZ reports, they're close -- so close that they're planning to send out invites next week -- and are thinking of the intimate event as both a formal wedding and a first-anniversary party. TMZ doesn't know the location of the second nuptials or whether the party will be in Justin's native Canada or in Hailey's native America.

Omar Rawlings / Getty Images

The couple have endured some ups and downs over the last year as Justin's scaled back on work commitments to address some ongoing mental health issues. TMZ writes that Justin is now "in a great space both personally and creatively and couldn't be happier. Friends say he and Hailey are a perfect fit."

Justin's been gushing about his wife all summer long on social media. He called her his "best friend" in a sweet Instagram selfie on July 31, and she countered with a photo post of them kissing in Japan the same day.

Last week, Justin posted a slideshow of Hailey snapshots with the message, "I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you. #wifeyappreciationday."

Hailey responded to that one in the comments, calling Justin her "best friend."