"The Hunger Games" star Sam Claflin and his wife of six years, Laura Haddock, have split.

Getty Images

On Monday, both Sam and Laura announced the news in a joint statement on their respective Instagram Stories.

"Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another whilst we continue to raise our family together," Sam wrote. "We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us x."

Sam and Laura's relationship had been a fair tale. After meeting in 2011, Sam said it was love at first sight.

"Every five seconds I find myself falling harder and deeper in love with her," he gushed in 2014.

Invision/AP

"My wife, Laura, is undoubtedly my best friend. We met at an audition for 'My Week with Marilyn' and there was an instant spark," he told The Edit at the time. "We found out we had the same agent and then bumped into each other the next morning at [a London Underground] station. I didn't know anything about her other than that her name was Laura, she was very attractive and she seemed lovely."

"I went home, woke my friend up at 7am and said, 'I just met the girl I want to marry. I love this girl like, I love her,'" he recalled saying. "She's perfect."

The "Me Before You" star and Laura share son Pip, 3, and daughter Margot, 19 months.