Inside the Chrisley family's drama

There's probably no family that had a more dramatic week than the stars of USA's "Chrisley Knows Best." There was a 12-count federal indictment for tax evasion, fraud and other financial crimes against Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley. There was an accusation of blackmail. There were accusations of extortion concerning a daughter's sex tape. There were even claims that that same daughter cheated on her husband with stars from "The Bachelorette." Keep reading to relive all the drama involving the reality TV family in early August 2019...

RELATED: 2000s reality TV stars: Where are they now?