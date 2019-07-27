After months of tension, Kylie Jenner has unfollowed her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, on Instagram.

E! News noticed the change, which came in the wake of Jordyn's admitted hookup with Tristan Thompson while he was still in a relationship with Kylie's sister and the mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian. The website also notes that as of Saturday, July 27, Jordyn is still following Kylie.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

Other than what transpired before the cameras on the last season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and what Jordyn told Jada Pinkett Smith on her "Red Table Talk" series, Kylie and Jordyn have for the most part avoided publicly addressing the situation, which resulted in Khloe ending things with Tristan, Jordyn moving out of Kylie's estate and the Kardashian-Jenner krewe cutting all ties, business and otherwise, with Jordyn.

"I called her and she didn't really say anything," Kylie said on "KUWTK" after the family was made aware that Jordyn and Tristan made out at a house party in February. "She was just like, you know crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, 'I'm like scared of you now. Like, you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'"

Kylie added, "I pretty much told her exactly what we've been talking about. Like, You weren't thinking about True, not Khloe, not me. But you weren't thinking about yourself like, look what you did.'"

On "Red Table Talk," Jordyn said she was drunk when she and Tristan kissed. She also denied rumors they slept together. She told Jada she'd apologized to Khloe, as well.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Since the incident, public interest in Jordyn seems to be on the uptick, with recent gigs in a Rick Ross music video, as a speaker discussing bullying on a panel at a convention in Europe, among others.

Speaking to Khloe in a preview clip from the forthcoming "KUWTK" season, Kylie sounded as if she had moved on from the scandal.

"I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody," she said in the clip. "[Jordyn] was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together."

Khloe, who was still working to get past the fact Tristan cheated on her shortly before the birth of their daughter when he strayed with Jordyn, has also indicated she's thinking about the bigger picture when it comes to what happened. For her, that picture is her daughter, True.

@khloekardashian / Instagram

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" she told a fan this summer on social media. "People make mistakes, but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual."