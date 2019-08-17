The proverbial "fat lady" hasn't quite sung yet on Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's marriage -- or so their families think.

"Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions," a source told E! News. "They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now."

If history is any indication, the families have good reason to tread lightly. Miley and Liam's 10-year relationship has seen lots of ups and downs, including called off engagements and new relationships. They later reconciled, got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot late last year. Last week, they announced that they had separated.

A source told People magazine of Miley and Liam, "They're not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work."

Said E!'s source, "Their relationship completely changed. ... Miley got back in the studio and was focused and serious about her new music."

On Aug. 16, Miley dropped a new song, "Slide Away," that seems to be all about the end of her marriage.

However, E! previously hinted that Miley and Liam haven't completely closed the door on their marriage, saying they are "willing" to see if they just needed a break.

They are "trying not to communicate and really give each other space," E! reported earlier in the week. "There's definitely a chance that they will get back together."

Since announcing their split, Liam has been spending time in his native Australia, whereas Miley recently vacationed in Italy, where she was photographed passionately kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter.