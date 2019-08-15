A lot of people were surprised when Miley Cyrus was photographed kissing Brody Jenner's recent ex, Kaitlynn Carter, the very same weekend that Miley's rep confirmed the singer's brief marriage to Liam Hemsworth was over.

Now comes a new report revealing how Liam, 29, reacted after seeing those paparazzi photos, which showed Miley, 26, and Kaitlynn, 30, making out and cuddling during a luxury getaway to a hotel on Italy's Lake Como with Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus.

According to Page Six, some of Liam's friends are claiming that the Australian actor was "devastated" to see the photos of his longtime love getting hot and heavy with Kaitlynn, a friend of the former couple along with her ex Brody, who's reportedly one of Liam's surfing buddies.

"[Liam] was heartbroken and blindsided by those photos," a friend told Page Six. (However, Miley and Kaitlynn's physical relationship "was no secret" to Brody, who's "totally OK with it," a source told Page Six earlier in the week.)

The report comes as insiders on both sides of the split have been speaking out to various media outlets. Some in Miley's camp have tried to paint the pop star as the injured party while some in Liam's camp are insisting he's the one who was wronged amid the headline-making breakup.

Sources on Team Liam told Page Six that Miley's camp has been working hard to, as the New York Post's gossip column writes, "paint Hemsworth as the problem." According to another source who spoke to Page Six, "They are still married and they really did love each other. [Miley's] really immature and always has been."

Liam feels "hurt," Page Six writes, by reports friends say falsely paint him him as a problematic husband -- such as one from People magazine in which sources claimed Liam is not the "chill surfer dude" many believe him to be and that he would "lash out" at Miley, who tried to limit his alleged hard partying.

"Liam is one of the kindest, gentlest people out there. Him being wild or drunk or deadbeat is absolutely ridiculous," a source close to Liam countered to Page Six, adding that claims the "Hunger Games" star has drinking issues that affected his marriage are "100 percent a distraction" from Miley's behavior.

Reps for the stars did not comment, but Page Six tempered its report with a quote from a source close to Miley who challenged reports that the singer cheated on her husband. "Miley was not unfaithful, and all these stories about her being wild and cheating is a bunch of bulls - - -," said the source. "They split up. She's taking the high road. Everyone is trying to. They were together since she was 16. It's hard."