The world might have been surprised to see Miley Cyrus kissing and cuddling with Kaitlynn Carter at a hotel on Italy's Lake Como on Aug. 10 -- the same day Miley's split from husband Liam Hemsworth was confirmed. But Kaitlynn's ex, Brody Jenner, was not, claims a new report.

An insider told Page Six that Kaitlynn and Miley's relationship "was no secret" to Brody, who in early August announced that he and Kaitlynn had amicably split a year after their wedding in Indonesia.

According to the insider, the two women have "known each other for years" and Kaitlynn in fact "knows Miley through [Brody]. He introduced them." (Both couples have lived in Malibu.)

The insider also claims that Miley -- who's publicly revealed that she's pansexual -- has been hooking up with Kaitlynn, 30, for "a couple of months" and that Brody is "totally OK with it... Brody is still friends with them. There's no drama."

It's unclear when Miley, 26, and Liam, 29 -- who married in December after nearly a decade of off-and-on dating -- officially parted ways, though they were last seen together in early July in Solvang, California. Liam's since been photographed in Australia with brother Chris Hemsworth and his family and on Aug. 13 wrote on Instagram that "I wish [Miley] nothing but health and happiness going forward."

As for Brody and Kaitlynn's marriage -- which was apparently not as legitimate as fans believed, as they reportedly never filed paperwork to make their union legal following their Bali wedding -- "[Kaitlynn] had some other priorities [in her marriage]," the insider cryptically told Page Six, "and you now know what they are."

Brody, meanwhile, has also moved on romantically. TMZ reports that the star of "The Hills: New Beginnings" has been quietly seeing model Josie Canseco, the daughter of famed baseball star Jose Canseco and ex-wife Jessica.

Sources told TMZ that the former Playboy Playmate and Victoria's Secret model, 22, met Brody, 35, at a hotel party though Frankie Delgado and Brandon Lee when the guys were in New York City for a "The Hills" reboot press tour.

According to TMZ, the pair "have been hanging out a lot over the past few weeks, kissing each other and showing tons of PDA around friends."