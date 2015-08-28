Miley Cyrus isn't anyone's ball and chain. She's single and already mingling.

Although she's been linked over the past several months to Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell, the "We Can't Stop" singer revealed that nothing is further from the truth.

"I'm pansexual. But I'm not in a relationship," she said in an interview with Elle U.K. for its October issue. "I'm 22, I'm going on dates, but I change my style every two weeks, let alone who I'm with."

Miley has had high-profile relationships with both men and women.

"I don't relate to what people have made men and women into," she told Elle U.K.. "I know I'm more bada-- than most guys, but that doesn't make me a boy. And the other night I wore a pink dress because I felt cute."

She later said, "I can bake a cupcake and then go play hockey."

Earlier this year, she echoed those sentiments that she doesn't play into gender stereotypes.

"I am literally open to every single thing," she told Paper Magazine.

She is also open to using her fame for good, which she's said in the past, hence why she started her charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation.

"I was kind of embarrassed that I got paid money to shake my a-- in a teddy bear costume," she told Elle, "I should not be worth the amount I am while people live on the streets."

One reason she's always topless, she said, is to spread a message. "You can use that space to say something and get [people] to listen."

Miley will have plenty of eyes and ears on her as she hosts the 2015 VMA Awards on Aug. 30.