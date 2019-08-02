Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have split up, and, according to a new report, it turns out they were never legally married.

Variety/Shutterstock

"Brody and Kaitlynn are done, and she's already moved out of the house they shared together," TMZ said on Friday.

The source of Brody and Kaitlynn's conflict centers around her wanting to have a baby and her wanting to have a legal marriage, two things Brody wasn't willing to give her, TMZ said.

A social media photo posted on Friday clearly shows Brody without his wedding ring. Kaitlynn has been without her ring on social media for several days, as well, and Page Six reports she's already seeing someone else.

The fact that they weren't legally married is interesting, since the duo had a blowout wedding in Indonesia last year, a ceremony not attended by Brody's father, Caitlyn Jenner. Recently, Brody said he was "deeply hurt" by Caitlyn's absence, as she chose to go to Vienna that same day instead.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

TMZ confirmed that Brody and Kaitlynn, who began dating in 2014, never obtained a marriage license in the United States, meaning they were never legally married.

While both star on the rebooted version of "The Hills" on MTV, Page Six's source said, "The show didn't help."