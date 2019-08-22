A location has been locked in!

Three days after a report from TMZ revealed that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were finally ready to -- after multiple false starts that resulted in postponements -- celebrate their September 2018 elopement with a formal wedding celebration and party for family and friends, TMZ is reporting that the couple have chosen a venue for their nuptials. And it's completely unexpected!

@justinbieber / Instagram

TMZ obtained a copy of Justin and Hailey's fourth and latest round of save-the-dates, which just went out this week, and the vintage comic book art-inspired cards reveal that the Biebers are planning to re-wed in South Carolina on Sept. 30, which is just a few weeks after the one-year anniversary of their elopement at a New York City courthouse. That came barely three months after the pop star and the model rekindled their previously on-off romance, and just two months after the singer proposed in the Bahamas.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles-based Justin (who's from Canada) and Hailey (who's from New York) have no obvious connections to South Carolina, so it's unclear why they chose the state for their formal wedding. But the webloid notes that the couple were recently seen visiting the waterfront community of Palmetto Bluff, which is near Hilton Head, South Carolina, and just north of Savannah, Georgia. According to TMZ, Justin has "also been there before, on tour and otherwise, and seems to dig it."

Omar Rawlings / Getty Images

TMZ further reports that event planner to the stars Mindy Weiss, who's worked with everyone from Katy Perry and the Kardashians to Ellen DeGeneres, Heidi Klum, Diana Ross and more, is handling the Biebers' big Southern wedding.

Justin's been gushing about his wife all summer long on social media. He called her his "best friend" in a sweet Instagram selfie on July 31, and she countered with a photo post of them kissing in Japan the same day.

Last week, Justin posted a slideshow of Hailey snapshots with the message, "I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you. #wifeyappreciationday."