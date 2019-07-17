Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg are expecting their first child together, plus more news

Stork news!

Congrats are in order for Michael Sheen and his actress girlfriend, Anna Lundberg. On Wednesday, July 17, the "Good Omens" star, 50, announced on Twitter that he and Anna, 25, are getting ready to welcome their first child together. "Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own," he tweeted, adding, "(Just to be clear - we're having a baby!)" and a jokey hashtag reference to the "Good Omens" premise, "#nottheantichrist." It was only recently revealed that the pair were dating. Michael also shares a daughter, Lily, with his ex, Kate Beckinsale.

