ICYMI: The month in music for June 2019

Rihanna named the world's richest female musician by Forbes

Rihanna is all about the benjamins! The Bajan star has amassed a $600 million net worth, making her the world's wealthiest female musician, Forbes reported on June 4. RiRi's wealth has grown over the years thanks to her recording career and several business ventures including Fenty Beauty, her Savage X Fenty line and her new LVMH luxury fashion line, FENTY.

