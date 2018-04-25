Rihanna's top 20 fashion moments of all time

The 2018 Met Gala will be co-hosted by Rihanna and the Costume Institute couldn't have chosen a better honorary chairperson. The fashionista is known for her stylish looks and can rock any runway outfit with ease. In celebration of the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at RiRi's top 20 most fashionable looks, starting with her 2015 Grammys gown. The Barbadian singer was every girl's princess fantasy in a strapless pink tulle Giambattista Valli dress with an embellished empire waist. Keep reading to see what other stylish looks made the list!

