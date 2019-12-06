We might not always remember who took home top honors at the Grammys, but we definitely remember the sexy, shocking and wild ensembles our favorite superstars donned on the red carpet. When it comes to Grammy style, anything goes! As we eagerly anticipate what the stars will wear to the 2020 Grammys on Jan. 26, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the most memorable looks of Grammys past... starting with one of the most iconic dresses of all time: Jennifer Lopez's green Versace gown. Like it or not, there's no denying that the barely there silk chiffon dress J.Lo donned for the 2000 Grammys ceremony is one of the most recognizable red carpet looks in Hollywood history. The singer-actress flaunted her perfect figure, somehow managed to avoid a major wardrobe malfunction and cemented her place as an international superstar in the process. Keep reading for more memorable Grammy looks!

