Stars at their first Grammy Awards

The 2018 Grammy Awards are right around the corner! In honor of music's biggest night on Jan. 28, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at when some of our favorite artists attended the ceremony for the very first time, starting with Taylor Swift. The best new artist nominee looked lovely in lavender while making her Grammys debut in 2008. Now keep reading to see more stars' first visits to the Grammys...

RELATED: The most buzzed-about moments of Grammys past