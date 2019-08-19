Kacey Musgraves' best looks

Kacey Musgraves is the best dressed woman in country music! The star has always had a penchant for tulle and never shied away from a ballgown, so in honor of her 31st birthday on Aug. 21, 2019, Wonderwall.com is rounding up her stellar sartorial moments. First up -- a frothy frock with a tulle turtleneck! The Giambattista Valli gown that Kacey Musgraves wore to the 2019 Academy Awards was a work of art. The bubblegum pink confection started with a unique collar feature before giving way to ruffled tulle bordering the sleeves. From there, a fitted bodice featuring a bedazzled bow at the waist fanned out into a fluffy tiered tulle skirt. Gorgeous! Keep reading for more...

RELATED: The best fashion moments from "Saved By the Bell"