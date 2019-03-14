Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

There wasn't much to heart on the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. Now that the awards have been handed out, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet. First up? Taylor Swift! We know this award show is young, but that doesn't make it okay to buy your red carpet getup at your local mall's Justice! The superstar donned this purple sequined romper, complete with short sleeves and short shorts by Rosa Bloom. Keep reading to get a better view of her equally youthful butterfly-adorned shoes and see the rest of the best and worst dressed stars...

RELATED: Best looks from past iHeartRadio Music Awards