iHeartRadio Music Awards: Best looks from past shows
The iHeartRadio Music Awards are almost here! In honor of the fun show, which airs on FOX on March 14, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars' best style from past red carpets. First up, the one and only Taylor Swift! It was a slinky -- and sparkly! -- LBD for Taylor at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards where she rocked this sleeveless frock with edge cut-outs at the waist and paired it with funky black sandals. Want to see who else has wowed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards over the years? Keep reading...
The iHeartRadio Music Awards are almost here! In honor of the fun show, which airs on FOX on March 14, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars' best style from past red carpets. First up, the one and only Taylor Swift! It was a slinky -- and sparkly! -- LBD for Taylor at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards where she rocked this sleeveless frock with edge cut-outs at the waist and paired it with funky black sandals. Want to see who else has wowed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards over the years? Keep reading...