iHeartRadio Music Awards: Best looks from past shows

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are almost here! In honor of the fun show, which airs on FOX on March 14, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars' best style from past red carpets. First up, the one and only Taylor Swift! It was a slinky -- and sparkly! -- LBD for Taylor at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards where she rocked this sleeveless frock with edge cut-outs at the waist and paired it with funky black sandals. Want to see who else has wowed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards over the years? Keep reading...

