A guide to *NYSNC members' wives, girlfriends and kids

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, fans all over the world were in love with the guys of *NSYNC. More than 20 years later, they're no longer boys but men with wives, loves and families. In honor of the 20th anniversary of their wildly successful 2000 album "No Strings Attached" on March 21, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez and their families have evolved since their boyband days. Keep reading for a guide to the *NSYNC wives and kids...

