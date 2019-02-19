Ariana Grande's best fashion moments

Ariana Grande might be all, "thank u, next," with the men in her life, but she's got a lot of keepers when it comes to her wardrobe. Wonderwall.com rounded up the "Sweetener" singer's best style moments, starting with this lavender loofah look from the Billboard Women in Music event on Dec. 6, 2018. Rocking her signature high ponytail, Ariana paired her custom Christian Siriano frock with a matching pair of Le Silla over-the-knee boots. Keep reading for more of Ariana's fiercest fashion moments over the years!

