Gwen Stefani's style evolution

It's hard to believe, but Gwen Stefani's hit solo album "The Sweet Escape" came out a decade ago on Dec. 1, 2016. In honor of its 10th anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how Gwen's style has changed over the years, from those punk-influenced early ensembles to her most glam moments in more recent years. Let's start with this look at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. Gwen attended the show in a light blue bikini top and a skirt over pants. She paired the ensemble with platform flip flops and had her matching light blue hair styled in pigtail buns to complete the unique look.

RELATED: Gwen's countrified style