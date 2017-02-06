Flashback to the 1997 Grammy Awards

The biggest stars in music will collide on Feb. 12, 2017, when the 59th Annual Grammy Awards take place in Los Angeles. But who were the power players in the music industry 20 years ago? Let's take a trip back to the 1997 Grammy red carpet and check out the biggest names in their '90s ensembles, starting with Gwen Stefani! Her career has only skyrocketed over the last two decades, but in 1997, the No Doubt frontwoman was up for her first round of Grammys: Her band was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rock Album for "Tragic Kingdom." Keep reading to see what other stars made appearances that year!

