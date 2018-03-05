The 25 most iconic celebrity haircuts

Whether it's for a role or just to experiment with their look, celebrities have the power to influence beauty and fashion trends -- especially with their hair. Over the last few decades, there have been a handful of iconic celebrity haircuts that have sent shockwaves through pop culture -- none more so than Jennifer Aniston's when she starred on "Friends." In 1994, her hairstyle, dubbed "The Rachel" after her sitcom character, was the most ubiquitous haircut in America. Interestingly enough, she wasn't actually a fan of the style, which she got from renowned hairdresser Chris McMillan.

RELATED: Celebrity hair transformations of 2017