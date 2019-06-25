Princess Diana's most iconic jewelry

Princess Diana was known for her generosity... her relatability... her class... and, let's be honest, her style. Of course, a signature element of her look was her incredible collection of jewels. To celebrate what would have been her 58th birthday on July 1, 2019, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the late royal's most iconic jewelry pieces.

