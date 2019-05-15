Back in 1999, the Backstreet Boys were international pop stars enjoying the single life. Now, 20 years later, the boybanders are proud husbands and fathers. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their hit album "Millennium" on May 18, 2019, we're taking a look at the lovely ladies who married Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean, Nick Carter and Howie Dorough, as well as their adorable children. Keep reading for a guide to the Backstreet Boys' wives and kids...

RELATED: Boy bands: Where are they now?