Our favorite '90s stars who've barely aged

Get ready for your mind to be blown. "Clueless" star Paul Rudd is turning 50! (We know, we can't believe it either!) In celebration of his milestone birthday on April 6, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all our favorite '90s stars who've discovered the fountain of youth, starting with Paul. The "Ant-Man" actor looked as handsome as ever at the 2019 Academy Awards -- more than 20 years after he attended the 1998 Met Gala. So how does Paul stay young? "In here, pure darkness," he jokingly said at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo while pointing to his chest. "And a little moisturizer." Keep reading to check out more ageless wonders of the '90s...

