The 60th Annual Grammy Award airs live from New York City on Jan. 28, 2018, which means we'll get to see celebs in some of the coolest (and kookiest) fashion, watch our favorite musicians perform live and see who takes home the coveted prizes on music's biggest night. Over the years, the award show has seen many OMG moments and Wonderwall.com is here to relive them all in their full glory... beginning with Lady Gaga's egg-tastic arrival (and performance) in 2011. Instead of walking down the red carpet, Gaga was carried -- inside a giant egg -- by a group of muscular male dancers. The singer was later wheeled onto the stage where she hatched from her egg to sing "Born This Way." After clarifying that the egg was actually not an egg but a temperature-controlled "vessel," Gaga shared that she was inside of it for 72 hours. No word on if the vessel included a micro-bathroom and mini-fridge. Keep reading for more of the most buzzed-about moments from Grammys past...

