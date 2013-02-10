Fashion hits and misses: The 2013 Grammy Awards

Katy Perry Grammy cleavage

By Kat Giantis

The thigh was the limit at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Taylor Swift flashed shapely gams on the red carpet. But in between the de rigueur couture were plenty of cheeky fashion statements, from one singer's nod to Godzilla to the perky chanteuse who wore $31 million in diamonds and jewels. Get in the mood for this year's ceremony on Jan. 26 by taking a peek at last year's fashion highs and lows, starting with the doll-faced popster on the left …

Katy Perry breaks out the big guns on the Grammy red carpet in a seafoam-green Gucci number with an embellished, keyhole neckline that was seemingly designed to boyfriend John Mayer's exacting motor-boating specifications. The gown's minty-fresh hue harmonizes well with Katy's chocolate locks, which she says were modeled on Priscilla Presley's soaring bouffant of yore.