Wardrobe malfunctions and wacky fashion of Met Galas past

Hollywood and high fashion collide at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala every year. The annual event leads to inevitable fashion misses, when the stars rock things so unconventional that they don't translate to the masses. And then there are the stars who opt for things so dangerously bold that they end up experiencing wardrobe malfunctions. As the 2016 Met Gala approaches, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of those crazy red carpet moments, starting with Solange Knowles. The star attended the 2015 Met Gala in a Giles dress, channeling more of an intergalactic space fashion moment than a relatable, down-to-earth style. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Celebrity babies of 2016