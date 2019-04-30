All the celebrity Met Gala chairpersons over the years

May 6, 2019, is fashion's biggest night of the year -- the Met Gala. The annual New York City ball benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and celebrates the opening of a special yearly fashion exhibit that sets the tone for the night's style. Along with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, almost every year brings a celebrity co-chair. In honor of the most epic red carpet of 2019, which will be co-chaired by Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles, Wonderwall.com is looking back at the 24 stars who've previously done it. Kicking things off is Nicole Kidman, who in 2003 became the first Met Gala celebrity co-chair. 2003 also marked Nicole's first appearance at the gala. Naturally, she sparkled (alongside guest Adrien Brody) in a gold Gucci by Tom Ford gown, perfect for that year's theme: "Goddess: The Classical Mode."

RELATED: Best accessories from Met Galas past