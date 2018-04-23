There are plenty of things we love about the Met Gala: the fabulous fashion, the avant garde looks and, of course, the celebrity PDA. In celebration of the 2018 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala on May 7, 2018, Wonderwall.com is revisiting some of the cutest couple moments from Met Galas past, starting with Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams. The tennis player, who was pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, shared a loving look with her then-fiance at the 2017 Met Gala. Keep reading to see other super-cute PDA moments from Met Galas past!

