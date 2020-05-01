The Met Gala's most buzz-worthy looks of yesteryear

The Met Gala might be fashion's biggest night out, but that doesn't mean every star's look is a win. In fact, some of Hollywood's biggest names have experienced major style slip-ups at the annual A-list affair. Even though this year's Met Gala, which was set to take place on May 4, 2020, was canceled due to the pandemic, Wonderwall.com still wanted to take a look back at the most buzz-worthy looks of galas past, starting with Beyonce's 2016 Met Gala getup. Her nude-hued latex Givenchy dress featured raised pearl-like embellishments, which didn't receive very nice reviews on social media. The grossest comparison? Likening the couture to pimples that needed to be popped. Yuck! Keep reading to see even more iconic and infamous Met Gala dresses...

