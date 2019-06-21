ICYMI: The week in music for June 16-22

ICYMI

Taylor Swift surprised fans with an unexpected performance at the Stonewall Inn's Pride celebration, which commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, in New York on June 14. "Thank you for having me, Stonewall, and happy Pride," the pop singer told the crowd. Taylor's performance came the same day she released new LGBTQ+ supportive single "You Need to Calm Down."

